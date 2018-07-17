

CTV Calgary Staff





Canmore has spent almost $400,000 to rid the town of feral rabbits but the problem persists and residents remain divided over the controversial cull program.

Domesticated rabbits were released in the area years ago and since then the town has become overrun with rabbits.

The town started a Feral Rabbit Management Program six years ago to cull the population and so far about 1200 rabbits have been killed.

Just under $400,000 has been spent on the program so far and the town plans to continue with the initiative.

It’s estimated that about 1000 rabbits remain and some residents are frustrated by the damage they are doing to public and private properties.

“I think they should just do a complete eradication rather than just spot doing it. It doesn't work as everyone knows about rabbits, so I think they have to get more serious about it,” said Marlene Ffoulkes-Jones who has lived in Canmore for 20 years.

Ken Anderson is among those who like the rabbits and says he doesn’t mind having them around.

“The advantages to having the rabbits are just, you know, the fact that it makes it sort of a cute, cuddly little place to live. The disadvantages are the invitation of larger predators that have either rabbits or pets in mind,” said Anderson.

Jay Honeyman is a Human Wildlife Conflict Biologist and he says the rabbits attract large predators to the townsite.

“But what isn't controversial is the fact that rabbits are one of the attractants that tend to bring wildlife into town, we've got certainly, coyotes and we’ve got bears and cougars known to be feeding on rabbits within the urban footprint, so it's bringing these large carnivores in. It isn't just rabbits but they are one of many attractants in town that are bringing these species of wildlife in,” said Honeyman. “The reality is that the rabbits are a potential food source and I think the town has been trying to get a handle on that and it's a tricky one because rabbits they breed and it's hard to get a handle on it to be honest.”

Canmore’s Mayor John Borrowman says informal surveys show people in the community are split on the issue.

“The rabbits have always been a bit of an issue in town because they’re cute and fluffy and a lot of people love the rabbits and they don’t see them as a problem,” he said. “Some people want to keep the rabbits and others recognize that they’re a wildlife food attractant, they have to be managed."

Borrowman says the rabbits have to be removed to protect people and wildlife.

“The end game plan, I guess, is keeping bears alive in the Bow Valley, that's our goal, grizzly bear, black bear, cougar are attracted by the rabbits as well, so that's what it's all about is sharing this valley in an appropriate way with the wildlife,” he said.

Borrowman says the rabbit management budget is approved every year during the annual budget process and so far there has been no discussion in council to change the program.

For more information on Canmore’s Feral Rabbit Management Program, click HERE.