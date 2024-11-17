CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cavalry FC to unveil North Star Cup at Sunday afternoon appearance

    Cavalry FC players celebrate after winning the North Star Cup last Saturday. (Photo: X@CPLCavalryFC) Cavalry FC players celebrate after winning the North Star Cup last Saturday. (Photo: X@CPLCavalryFC)
    Cavalry FC are taking the North Star Cup on a trophy tour stop Sunday afternoon.

    The new Canadian Premier League champions will be at Team Town Sports Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    There will be photo opportunities for fans including with players and the championship trophy.

    It’s the first public event since Cavalry FC defeated Forge FC 2-1 on Nov. 9 in front of a sellout crowd of over 7,000 people at Spruce Meadows’ ATCO Field.

    The victory in the finals was the first for Cavalry FC in three tries against Forge FC.

    That breakthrough was summed up Saturday morning on the Cavalry FC X feed, which featured a team photo with “2024 Champions” overhead and a quote from coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr.:

    “You gotta go through the pain,” it said, “if you want to taste the champagne.”

    Team Town Sports is at 33 Heritage Gate S.E. in southeast Calgary.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

