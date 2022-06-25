Car show features many of Calgary first responder vehicles

Car show features many of Calgary first responder vehicles

Many of the vehicles included in the Saturday show were lovingly restored by mechanic who used to work on them when they were in service. (Supplied) Many of the vehicles included in the Saturday show were lovingly restored by mechanic who used to work on them when they were in service. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina