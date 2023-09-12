Cardston, Alta., to end longstanding ban on alcohol sales

The passing of the bylaw means alcohol can be sold at Cardston, Alta., restaurants and recreation facilities such as golf courses. The bylaw does not allow for liquor stores to be opened in the town. The passing of the bylaw means alcohol can be sold at Cardston, Alta., restaurants and recreation facilities such as golf courses. The bylaw does not allow for liquor stores to be opened in the town.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News