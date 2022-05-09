Cardston man charged after victim suffers severe head injury in Lethbridge fight

A 24-year-old Cardston man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Saturday night fight at a home in Lethbridge.

Lethbridge Police Service officers responded to a home on Acadia Road shortly after 8 p.m. following reports of a fight between two men.

A 25-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening head injury was found on scene and transported to Chinook Regional Hospital. The extent of the man's injuries prompted his transfer to a hospital in Calgary for additional treatment.

As of Monday morning, the injured man remains in a Calgary hospital bed but his condition has stabilized.

The suspect in the Saturday night assault was identified after the fight and arrested a short time later.

Jawon Kobe Weasel Fat of Cardston has been released from custody ahead of his June 2 court appearance.