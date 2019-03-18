RCMP officials confirm a 54-year-old teacher from Didsbury has been charged following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

According to RCMP, the allegations against the man surfaced on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Henry John Paulgaard has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault as a result of the investigation.

Paulgaard has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on March 25, 2019.

Officials with Chinook's Edge School Division confirm Paulgaard is one of their teachers and has been suspended, but would not speak to the allegations against him. Kurt Sacher, superintendent of Chinook's Edge, says the school's leadership team acted promptly and the safety and well-being of the students remains the number one priority.