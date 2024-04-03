Cash prize offered for best student-made safe travel video

Calgary students, from Grade 6 to 12, can flex their filming skills for a chance to win the Travel Safe Student Video Contest.

The initiative is part of the City of Calgary, Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Public Library’s ongoing efforts to further public traffic safety education and engagement.

"Not only are we trying help increase youth's understanding of traffic safety rules, but we also hope to encourage conversations among students about how to stay safe when traveling on city streets," said Jacquelyn Oriold, education specialist with the mobility department at the City of Calgary.

"On top of this, we can't wait to witness the talented work by students in this city and to showcase their skills."

To take part, budding directors will have to create an original 30-second long video, promoting safety while traveling on city streets, sidewalks and/or pathways.

The city explains the contest is part of its safer mobility plan, a five-year long strategy meant to improve the safety of the transportation network.

"A key target identified in the plan is to achieve a 25 per cent reduction in the number of major injury and fatality collisions," the city said.

"A critical piece of this plan is education and engagement and Calgary youth and their voices are an important part of that," said Oriold.

Students can produce the video on their own, or team up with classmates, friends, or family, and the deadline for submissions is on April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The city will announce the winner and runners up, ahead of a public viewing party on June 3 at the Central Library Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall.

Top prize is an explore Calgary prize pack valued at $1,200, with two runner-up prize packs valued at $250 each.

The city plans to use the published videos to aid in future safety education initiatives.