Cavalry FC play to 2-2 draw against Valour FC as Calgary fans chant ‘Johnny Hockey’

Cavalry FC built a two-goal lead early in the second half, but Valour FC fought back late to gain a 2-2 draw Friday night in a match played at ATCO Field.

After a scoreless first half, Bradley Kamden tapped one in 10 minutes into the second half to give Cavalry a 1-0 lead.

That was followed, five minutes later when Diego Gutierrez redirected a corner kick from Ali Musse into the net to give Cavalry a 2-0 lead.

Valour FC responded five minutes after that, when Raphael Ohin headed one past Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci to cut the lead to one in the 66th minute of play.

That was followed in the 70th minute by a perfect header from Abdul Binate that knotted the score.

Cavalry dominated the play in the final 20 minutes but weren’t able to notch the go-ahead goal.

There was a moment of silence before the game to pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed in New Jersey Thursday night.

Calgary fans broke into chants of “Johnny Hockey” throughout the game.

The single point moved Cavalry FC into second place.

Next up for Cavalry FC is a match against Forge FC at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton next Saturday at 5 p.m. MST.