Cavalry FC play to 2-2 draw against Valour FC as Calgary fans chant ‘Johnny Hockey’
Cavalry FC built a two-goal lead early in the second half, but Valour FC fought back late to gain a 2-2 draw Friday night in a match played at ATCO Field.
After a scoreless first half, Bradley Kamden tapped one in 10 minutes into the second half to give Cavalry a 1-0 lead.
That was followed, five minutes later when Diego Gutierrez redirected a corner kick from Ali Musse into the net to give Cavalry a 2-0 lead.
Valour FC responded five minutes after that, when Raphael Ohin headed one past Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci to cut the lead to one in the 66th minute of play.
That was followed in the 70th minute by a perfect header from Abdul Binate that knotted the score.
Cavalry dominated the play in the final 20 minutes but weren’t able to notch the go-ahead goal.
There was a moment of silence before the game to pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed in New Jersey Thursday night.
Calgary fans broke into chants of “Johnny Hockey” throughout the game.
The single point moved Cavalry FC into second place.
Next up for Cavalry FC is a match against Forge FC at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton next Saturday at 5 p.m. MST.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The best years of my life': Johnny Gaudreau's wife remembers him in Instagram post
The widow of Johnny Gaudreau called her husband 'the absolute best dad in the world' and thanked him for 'the best years of my life' in two Instagram posts shared Saturday.
Orangutan swung in 'cartwheel-like motion' before climbing down tower to escape: Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo says it has learned how one of its orangutans escaped from its enclosure earlier this week.
Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
18 drivers charged for filming vehicle crash site on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut
Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.
A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience
Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman on Saturday in a wedding ceremony following three days of festivities.
As interest rates trend down, could housing get more affordable?
Forecasters are expecting further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, but does that mean it's a good time to buy or sell a home? Real estate analyst Jason Mercer shares his predictions with CTV Your Morning.
Driver clocked at 175 km/hr claims water bottle rolled under gas pedal
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Edmonton
-
Guerrilla gardeners unafraid to break law to fight climate, affordability crises
How Canadian 'Guerrilla gardeners' are using sneaking plant life into public spaces -- and why.
-
Man charged after break-and-enter and arson at Grande Prairie hangar
A Grande Prairie man has been charged in connection to a break-and-enter and arson that police believe caused million of dollars in damage.
-
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
-
Man arrested after assaulting 2 women in Kamloops home, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women inside a home Saturday morning.
-
'Magical experience': Kayaker stunned by orcas in North Vancouver
Enjoyable company can turn a good kayak session into a great one, but in the case of Scott Suffron, it was two unexpected companions in the waters of Indian Arm that catapulted one kayak experience into core memory territory.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
-
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
-
BC Hydro warns maintenance work may delay clocks on Vancouver Island
BC Hydro is warning customers on the west coast of Vancouver Island that time might appear to slow down next week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
New faces, same expectations at Blades training camp
Blades prospects Lincoln Eaves and Grayson McDonald during morning practice Friday
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
-
Family of murdered Regina woman want landfill search done to find missing remains
The family of Richele Bear are continuing their appeal for answers, 10 years after the young woman was killed.
-
'The atmosphere was incredible': Riders' Head Coach reflects on significant CFL weekend ahead of Sunday
Mace reflected on the excitement of getting to play in rivalry games and what that means to him this weekend.
Toronto
-
-
Toronto man, 64, identified as victim of fatal Scarborough shooting
Toronto police have identified a 64-year-old man as the victim who was fatally gunned down in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge area late Friday night.
-
Montreal
-
Saint-Lin-Laurentides man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting
A 47-year-old man accused of murder appeared in Joliette court on Saturday following a fatal shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. Stephane Lamaute, a resident of Saint-Lin-Laurentides, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Pierre-Daniel Bentivegna.
-
IVF: Hidden hopes and devastating deceptions as families try to conceive
Doctors explain IVF is often reserved for complex medical problems or infertility, with difficulties even-split between the male and female partners. In about 20 per cent of cases, both partners have troubles.
-
Montreal store brings urban farming indoors
Walking into the "Agriculture du coin'" store may feel like something out of a science fiction movie. Lab-like equipment, where vegetables are grown, is everywhere. According to the store's founder, Daniel Feinglos, the urban hydroponic systems are the future of farming.
Atlantic
-
Halifax RCMP investigates serious crash
Halifax Regional RCMP is investigating a serious crash that took place Friday on Highway 107.
-
Pride parade hits downtown Moncton for 25th anniversary celebration
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Moncton's on Saturday afternoon for the city's annual Pride parade.
-
Police in Saint John, N.B., seek suspect in assault
The Saint John Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Glendon Shields, wanted in relation to an ongoing assault and threats investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
-
Red River Exhibition wraps up summer with Fall Fair
Winnipeggers can say goodbye to summer and hello to autumn in a festive fashion this weekend, with one last hurrah at Red River Exhibition Park.
-
'A unique attraction': How the peacock became a Manitoba community's mascot
There are about 15 peacocks in Souris, Man., with at least two full grown white peacocks in a barn by the local campground.
Ottawa
-
-
Police investigating after man stabbed at O-Train Hurdman station
A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing at the O-Train Hurdman Station. The Ottawa Paramedic Service says emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the station at approximately 12:30 a.m.
-
14-year-old cyclist dead after collision in South Stormont Township
A 14-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on County Road 2 in South Stormont Township, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with manslaughter, sexual assault, drug trafficking
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
As ‘photo-ops’ become the norm for the Liberals, expect more northern Ont. visits from high-profile federal politicians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after crashing into electric pole
Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole in Alliston early Saturday morning.
-
Fatal crash in Melancthon
One man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Melancthon Saturday morning.
-
Kitchener
-
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
London
-
Striking CUPE workers have minimal impact on Western move-in day
Thousands of first-year Western University students moved into residence Saturday.
-
Break and enter suspect wanted by Huron County OPP
Huron County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged break and enter.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
-
Man charged after break and enter report in Thamesville
Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a local business on London Road.