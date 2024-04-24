CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cavalry overcome red card to defeat Vancouver FC 1-0, advancing to Canadian Championship quarter-final

    Cavalry FC in action against Vancouver FC Tuesday night at ATCO Field. (Photo: X@CavalryFC/JimWellsphoto) Cavalry FC in action against Vancouver FC Tuesday night at ATCO Field. (Photo: X@CavalryFC/JimWellsphoto)
    Cavalry FC got a goal from Tobias Warschewski in the 66th minute that turned out to be the difference as Calgary defeated Vancouver FC 1-0 Tuesday night in Vancouver.

    Warschewski headed in the ball from a spot near the right hand goal post, setting off a celebration among Cavalry FC players.

    The victory sent the Cavalry to the Canadian Championship quarter-finals for the fourth time.

    What made it even more impressive was that Cavalry FC played the final 29 minutes one man down, after Shamit Shome received a red card.

    “I knew it wasn’t going out so I thought, OK maybe I go there  – I don’t know – and I’m just lucky to score,” said Warschewski.

    “What I loved was the way the guys dug in,” said coach and manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “The finishers – as Toby mentioned – coming in. The resolve – I thought (goaltender) Marco Carducci made some big blocks, the back line…blocking and cheering each on – that’s the guts you need to be successful in this league and in this competition.”

    Next up for Cavalry FC in the quarters is a May 7 showdown with the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer. It will be the first game of a two-legged 2024 Telus Canadian Championship quarter-final, with the second game on May 21.

    Tickets for May 7 go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. MT.

    Meanwhile, Cavalry FC are preparing for their regular season 2024 CPL home opener against Pacific FC this Sunday at 3 p.m. MT.

