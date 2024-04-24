Cavalry overcome red card to defeat Vancouver FC 1-0, advancing to Canadian Championship quarter-final

Cavalry FC got a goal from Tobias Warschewski in the 66th minute that turned out to be the difference as Calgary defeated Vancouver FC 1-0 Tuesday night in Vancouver.

Warschewski headed in the ball from a spot near the right hand goal post, setting off a celebration among Cavalry FC players.

The victory sent the Cavalry to the Canadian Championship quarter-finals for the fourth time.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS, REGIMENT! ✅

--> https://t.co/IhpYcVgF2h



We are heading to the @TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final to face @whitecapsfc



We host Leg 1 on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. MT. with Leg 2 taking place on May 21 at BC Place in Vancouver, BC.



Tickets for Leg 1… pic.twitter.com/XopBph4QNJ — Cavalry FC (@CPLCavalryFC) April 24, 2024

What made it even more impressive was that Cavalry FC played the final 29 minutes one man down, after Shamit Shome received a red card.

“I knew it wasn’t going out so I thought, OK maybe I go there – I don’t know – and I’m just lucky to score,” said Warschewski.

“What I loved was the way the guys dug in,” said coach and manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “The finishers – as Toby mentioned – coming in. The resolve – I thought (goaltender) Marco Carducci made some big blocks, the back line…blocking and cheering each on – that’s the guts you need to be successful in this league and in this competition.”

Next up for Cavalry FC in the quarters is a May 7 showdown with the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer. It will be the first game of a two-legged 2024 Telus Canadian Championship quarter-final, with the second game on May 21.

Tickets for May 7 go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. MT.

Meanwhile, Cavalry FC are preparing for their regular season 2024 CPL home opener against Pacific FC this Sunday at 3 p.m. MT.