CEMA to give update on COVID-19 response in Calgary at 1 p.m.
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:30AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 1:55PM MDT
CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry speaks to the media during a regular update on COVID-19 in Calgary.
CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Sue Henry and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to give an update on the response to COVID-19 in the city at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The update comes as businesses, including restaurants, bars, pubs, hair salons and barbershops, begin to reopen as part of the first phase of the province's economic relaunch.
There are health guidelines for businesses offering dine-in service, including:
- Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars must operate at no more than 50 per cent seating capacity
- Outdoor patio seating areas must also be at 50 per cent capacity or less
- Arrange tables and chairs so that a two metre distance is maintained between each dining party
- Consider using one-way traffic flow to help maintain distancing
- Physical barriers should be installed where tables cannot be adequately separated
- Setting limits on the number of patrons per table, based on size
- A maximum number of patrons sitting together at larger tables should be six