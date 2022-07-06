CH-146 Griffon helicopter to fly over Calgary at start of Stampede

CH-146 Griffon helicopter to fly over Calgary at start of Stampede

A CH-146 Griffon utility tactical-transport helicopter is scheduled to fly over Stampede Park. (supplied:RCAF) A CH-146 Griffon utility tactical-transport helicopter is scheduled to fly over Stampede Park. (supplied:RCAF)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina