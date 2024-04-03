Chad Brownlee concert at Wildhorse Saloon during 2024 Stampede

Canadian country musician Chad Brownlee will be performing in Calgary during the 2024 Stampede.

Wildhorse Saloon has announced that Brownlee will play a concert at the pop-up venue on Saturday, July 13.

A 2003 draft pick for the Vancouver Canucks, Brownlee turned to music after playing for the NCAA's Minnesota State Mavericks and ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

He is best known for songs like Hate You For it, Somethin' We Shouldn't Do and When the Lights Go Down.

Other bands set to perform at the venue include Sam Roberts Band, Future Islands, High Valley and Gord Bamford.

Wildhorse Saloon's popup Stampede tent is pitched at 500 Sixth Ave. S.W. every summer during the 10-day event.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.