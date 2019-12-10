CALGARY -- Evidence of intoxication and speeding are two main closing arguments from the Crown in the trial for a father charged in a crash that killed his teen daughter.

Michael Shaun Bomford, 54, pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial. He's charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the October 2016 single-vehicle collision on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that ejected all three people.

The crash killed Bomford’s 17-year-old daughter Meghan and severely injured her best friend, Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 at the time. Nelson does not remember the crash.

In his final remarks, Crown prosecutor Scott Wilson pointed to eyewitnesses reports, blood samples and collision reconstruction to support his arguments about Bomford’s intoxication, speeding and erratic driving.

“There were incredible risks created by the defendant’s driving,” said Wilson, adding the vehicle was seen swerving from lane to lane right before it hit the median, causing a "choatic and violent" crash.

The vehicle was travelling 112 km/h in an 80 km/h zone just prior to the crash.

Several first responders described smelling alcohol on the accused and his blood alcohol test indicated he was more than three times over the legal limit.

Wilson said Bomford was driving the girls to a police station to get criminal record checks so they could apply to be ringette coaches.

During the drive Wilson said Meghan sent her mom text messages where she said her dad felt it was an inconvenience to drive her.

Defence attorney James Wyman argued witnesses could not say who the driver of the vehicle was.

"Not one piece of evidence," said Wyman, adding some witnesses did assume Mr.Bomford was driving since he was the only adult in the vehicle, but "criminal cases aren’t about assumptions" and both girls did have learner’s permits.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik is expected to deliver her decision in January.