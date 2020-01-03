CALGARY -- A 24-year-old man faces numerous charges as the result of a New Year's Eve incident that took place outside the RCMP detachment in Cardston.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. December 31, when a Cardston Community Peace Officer asked for RCMP assistance to apprehend a man who threatened them with a knife.

RCMP officers confronted the man, who dropped the knife and fled the scene on foot, until he was caught a short time later, after a minor confrontation. The RCMP seized the knife and the man was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff, Alta., faces multiple charges, including four counts of assault on police officer with a weapon, resists/obstructs peace officer, fail to comply with a probation order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Following a judicial interim release hearing, Speaker was released for court in Cardston on January 6, 2020.