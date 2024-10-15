CALGARY
    Charges laid in shooting, extortion incidents in northeast Calgary

    Police have laid charges in relation to incidents in northeast Calgary last month involving a shooting and extortion.

    Gursewak Singh, 32, faces eight charges stemming from incidents on Sept. 19 and Sept. 23.

    Charges against a second suspect are pending.

    In the earlier incident, police say a man found his home and two vehicles in the 0 to 100 block of Savanna Green N.E. damaged by apparent gunfire.

    In the latter incident, police say the man received calls "referring to the shooting and demanding a large sum of cash."

    According to police, CCTV footage led to the suspects' identification.

    Singh is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, having a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an undertaking, property damage over $5,000 and extortion.

    He'll appear in court on Friday.

    Anyone with information about these incidents is still asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

