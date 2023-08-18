Charges of extortion and more laid against Calgary woman

A Calgary woman has been charged with extortion and more following what the RCMP says was a lengthy probe.

Mounties out of Cochrane, Alta., took Andrea Petzold into custody on Thursday.

The 42-year-old was charged with extortion, uttering threats, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Her arrest followed a May 17 raid on a property in Calgary by local police and RCMP officers.

Police say at that time, officers seized a prohibited handgun stored with prohibited loaded magazines, ammunition, computers, computer tablets and cell phones.

The investigation began in October 2022 when the RCMP says it "received a report of an individual attempting to extort money from the victim and threatening to release to the public a reportedly fake video."

Petzold has been released.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Aug. 25.