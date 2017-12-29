Members of the Calgary Police Service cordoned off the entrance to a motel room in the city’s northwest as part on an investigation into an undisclosed matter.

According to police, officers responded to the Olympia Motel in the 5000 block of 16 Avenue N.W. on Friday following a check on welfare request.

Police removed a mattress from the premises and taped off the motel room. CPS officials have not provided any additional details regarding the response.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., the police presence at the motel ended and the crime scene tape was removed.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, police officials said “there is no confirmation this call is related to the deceased newborn found on Christmas Eve. The Homicide Unit continues to follow up on numerous tips that came as a result of the public and media.”

More details to follow