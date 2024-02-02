Chinook Centre debuts Mirror Mirror, new immersive experience from Montreal’s Moment Factory

A new immersive, multimedia sensory experience opened Friday at Chinook Centre.

It’s called Mirror Mirror and it’s created by the Moment Factory, who have worked with Cirque du Soleil, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and helped Madonna create the design for her halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Mirror Mirror combines scenography, light, words, original music and interactive exhibits to create “a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art” that reconnects us to our imagination.

One of the nine installations is Memory Storage, where guests are able to share memories via a mobile device that ignites a unique choreography of light that is transformed in Intelligent Window, an installation activated by artificial intelligence.

Forest of Echoes features a labyrinth of mirrors that invite guests to confront their sense of self.

Moment Factory creative director Marie Belzil told CTV News that Mirror Mirror is an experience that represents a new way of going to the mall.

"We’ve developed a lot of night walks in nature – our Lumina series – but we’ve wanted for a long time to do something similar indoors, because we wanted to get closer to the people in the city," Belzil said.

"And the vision was always to think about, where are the places that people gather?" she asked. "We think that malls are a place that are transforming right now. They’re not getting only to shop there – they’re going to meet each other to hang out and it’s a bit of our goal to create a space that’s welcoming, to dream and connect with the people that you’re with – and perhaps even to strangers.

"So it’s really close to our heart, that project, because with Moment Factory we do a lot of services, we serve all kind of visions, but this one was our own vision – so our practice leads us to do a lot of play with perception, illusion, we play with emotion and that’s why it came to us: the subject might be what’s going inside of your head.

"It seems pretty serious," she added, "but the experience is not at all serious. It’s really for the wide public. It’s art but we don’t take it seriously, it’s close to entertainment too, and it’s putting together the skills that we’ve been using for many years making immersive, interactive experiences."

Tickets start at $22 for adults and $18 for children 4-12 years old, with a group rate starting at $20.

