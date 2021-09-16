CIFF confirms shows will go on, Isabella Rossellini event cancelled
Organizers, because of the change in the COVID-19 situation facing the city, have cancelled a special event running in collaboration with the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF).
TELUS Spark says its 'In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini' event, scheduled for Sept. 29, is postponed until next year because of health restrictions.
"Spark Science Centre has an obligation to ensure the safety of all its guests and comfortability of international guest speakers," officials wrote in a statement on Thursday.
"Limiting non-essential travel and postponing this event will help reduce the spread of COVID-19."
According to details from TELUS Spark, In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini was to include a live performance and a conversation hosted by local actor Denise Clarke.
"The live show will explore Rossellini's major life milestones, connecting the dots between her career and life, from being born into an intriguing film family, to her career in modelling, an exciting life on screen, and her love of science communication and animal behaviour."
Officials say everyone who purchased tickets to the event have already been contacted and will receive an automatic refund.
It's now scheduled to take place in January 2022.
'EXCEEDS THE REQUIREMENTS'
Meanwhile, movie-goers can rest easy as CIFF officials say their scheduled shows will go on and it has qualified for the province's new restrictions exemptions program.
"CIFF is pleased to announce that our strict in-cinema COVID-19 policy meets and exceeds the requirements," officials wrote in a statement.
There are, however, a number of changes to the protocol.
Because of Alberta's new program, it means tests acquired through Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be accepted as proof a negative COVID-19 result.
"There are two acceptable forms of test, either nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT’s) which includes PCR tests, or antigen tests (including rapid antigen tests). Please note antibody or serology tests are not acceptable as they do not indicate if you are currently infected."
Without a negative test, all guests must show their proof of vaccination, along with their government-issued ID to verify their identity.
All visitors are also required to wear masks to be admitted and those can only be removed when you are seated, at a table, on the red carpet or on stage.
The capacity limits have also changed, CIFF says.
"There will be two seats left empty to the left and right of each person or group, and are allowing for a maximum cohort size of eight (provided you book your tickets together)."
All other questions about COVID-19 protocol at CIFF can be emailed to the box office.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
'No excuse': Anger over Holocaust comparisons used by vaccine mandate protesters
Vaccine mandate protesters' use of Nazi imagery and comparisons to the Holocaust is angering Jewish organizations.
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
Obama wishes 'friend' Justin Trudeau the best in the upcoming election
With less then a week until election day, former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the fray to bolster the campaign of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Delayed vaccine status cards: What Albertans need to know
If you live in Alberta and woke up extra early Thursday morning to print out your new vaccine status card, you may have noticed you can't… at least, not yet.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation: Victim identified after body found in rural area near B.C. lake
The victim of a suspicious death that has now been ruled a homicide was identified by B.C. investigators Thursday.
-
Early snow falls on B.C. highways; drivers warned to watch for changing weather
Drivers travelling between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned to watch for changing road conditions after late-summer snow fell on multiple highways.
-
Victim of shooting at Vancouver luxury hotel identified; vehicle fire also under investigation
The victim of a shooting at an upscale hotel near Vancouver's waterfront has been identified.
Vancouver Island
-
New ferry service between Nanaimo, downtown Vancouver announced
A new "high-speed" passenger ferry service is coming to Nanaimo, which will connect the city's downtown core with downtown Vancouver.
-
Blood donor dog that has saved many canine lives now needs surgery
Norman, a large mastiff from Nanaimo that has been credited in saving the lives of at least 16 dogs with emergency blood donations, is now in need of help himself.
-
Daughter says Parksville, B.C. man died while family on hold with 911 for 30 min
Barbara Blakey's family had gathered to celebrate a family wedding, but just days before the ceremony, 72-year-old Harry Charles Blakey died in his Parksville home.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
-
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
-
N.B. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 92 per cent of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 47 – or 92 per cent – among people who are not fully vaccinated.
Toronto
-
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
-
Police seek eight suspects in violent protest outside 14 Division following clearing of homeless encampment
Police have arrested three people in connection with a violent protest that took place outside 14 Division following the clearing of a homeless encampment earlier this summer.
-
TIFF sends emails confirming COVID-19 case at festival press and industry screenings
The Toronto International Film Festival is reporting a case of COVID-19 in an audience member who attended press and industry screenings.
Ottawa
-
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, active cases highest since mid-June
The 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 new cases on Wednesday.
-
Here’s what you need to go to the gym in Ottawa with a vaccine passport
The Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect on Sept. 22, requiring non-essential businesses, including gyms, to require proof of full vaccination to access the facility.
-
Ottawa Bylaw not expecting a 'huge increase' in calls due to COVID-19 vaccine passports
Starting Sept. 22, people will be required to provide proof of full vaccination to access non-essential businesses, including the indoor areas of restaurants and bars.
Montreal
-
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
-
Quebec reports 782 more COVID-19 cases, as total number of infections surpasses 400,000
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the disease.
-
Laval hospital confirms unvaccinated patient in his 30s died of COVID-19
A spokesperson for the hospital said the man's condition "deteriorated rapidly."
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
-
Retirement home resident charged with manslaughter in other resident's death
A man living in a Brantford retirement home has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of another resident at the home.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in downtown stabbing death
A Sudbury court has sentenced Steffin Rees, 19, to 15 years in jail Thursday for a fatal stabbing in 2019 in downtown Sudbury.
-
North Bay, Ont., police say helicopter pilot was flying while impaired
A 56-year-old man from Newfoundland has been charged with impaired driving of a helicopter in North Bay, Ont.
-
Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.
Winnipeg
-
More than half of Manitoba's 64 new COVID-19 cases unvaccinated
Manitoba public health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday – including 36 unvaccinated cases, 20 fully vaccinated cases and eight partially vaccinated cases.
-
Manitoba to have first female premier: Two Tory leadership candidates are women
Manitobans will have a female premier for the first time.
-
'The name brings disgrace to the neighbourhood': review underway to rename a Winnipeg park
A St. Boniface park could be getting a name change as its current one has been deemed offensive to Indigenous people in an application to the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee.
Regina
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
-
City of Regina delays proof of vaccination target date by two months
Regina city council is pushing back its target date to require proof of vaccination from people entering city facilities.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Open Door Society seeks volunteers to help 200 Afghan refugees resettle in city
The Open Door Society in Saskatoon says dozens of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the city over the next few months.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. doctor says soaring number of COVID-19 cases leading to 'tough decisions' in ICUs
A Saskatchewan ICU doctor says the healthcare system is “stretched” and doctors have to make difficult calls as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.