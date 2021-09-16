CIFF confirms shows will go on, Isabella Rossellini event cancelled

CALGARY -

Organizers, because of the change in the COVID-19 situation facing the city, have cancelled a special event running in collaboration with the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF).

TELUS Spark says its 'In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini' event, scheduled for Sept. 29, is postponed until next year because of health restrictions.

"Spark Science Centre has an obligation to ensure the safety of all its guests and comfortability of international guest speakers," officials wrote in a statement on Thursday.

"Limiting non-essential travel and postponing this event will help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

According to details from TELUS Spark, In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini was to include a live performance and a conversation hosted by local actor Denise Clarke.

"The live show will explore Rossellini's major life milestones, connecting the dots between her career and life, from being born into an intriguing film family, to her career in modelling, an exciting life on screen, and her love of science communication and animal behaviour."

Officials say everyone who purchased tickets to the event have already been contacted and will receive an automatic refund.

It's now scheduled to take place in January 2022.

'EXCEEDS THE REQUIREMENTS'

Meanwhile, movie-goers can rest easy as CIFF officials say their scheduled shows will go on and it has qualified for the province's new restrictions exemptions program.

"CIFF is pleased to announce that our strict in-cinema COVID-19 policy meets and exceeds the requirements," officials wrote in a statement.

There are, however, a number of changes to the protocol.

Because of Alberta's new program, it means tests acquired through Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be accepted as proof a negative COVID-19 result.

"There are two acceptable forms of test, either nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT’s) which includes PCR tests, or antigen tests (including rapid antigen tests). Please note antibody or serology tests are not acceptable as they do not indicate if you are currently infected."

Without a negative test, all guests must show their proof of vaccination, along with their government-issued ID to verify their identity.

All visitors are also required to wear masks to be admitted and those can only be removed when you are seated, at a table, on the red carpet or on stage.

The capacity limits have also changed, CIFF says.

"There will be two seats left empty to the left and right of each person or group, and are allowing for a maximum cohort size of eight (provided you book your tickets together)."

All other questions about COVID-19 protocol at CIFF can be emailed to the box office.