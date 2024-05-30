Circus riders okay after crash during Calgary stunt

Several performers in the Royal Canadian International Circus crashed during a stunt on Wednesday night, officials told CTV News.

A spokesperson says the Fernandez Motorcycle Globe Riders were near the end of the act during their final performance of the night at Cross Iron Mills when they collided during a stunt.

"Three of the four Globe riders ‎were performing at the time when one of their motorbikes broke down," said Cathy Sproule, circus spokesperson.

All of the riders involved went to hospital for treatment and officials say one suffered a concussion, but all the performers are okay.

"These sportsmen are not strangers to the pitfalls of their profession and are well protected; but this was an unforeseen ‎incident," Sproule said.

"These athletes go back six generations as performers and are in top physical condition."

The motorcyclists are expected to appear again on Thursday night as well as the remainder of the shows until Sunday.