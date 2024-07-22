Deer Run fire damages duplex, displacing 5 people

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says five people were displaced by a duplex fire in the community of Deer Run on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Deer Run Drive S.E. just after 6 p.m.

Crews arrived to find flames had already spread to a neighbouring home.

In total, four homes were evacuated.

In a Sunday news release, the CFD said crews "worked hard in very challenging conditions" to bring the fire under control.

Paramedics assessed one woman at the scene and took her to hospital as a precaution.

Residents of two of the four affected homes were able to head back in once the fire was extinguished, but those in the other two other were not because their houses had sustained too much damage.

Anyone with photos or videos of the fire, especially prior to CFD arriving on scene, is asked to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.