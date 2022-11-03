Citadel family faces stream of bylaw complaints after house fire

Robert Marsh says most neighbours have been very supportive and understanding of the family’s situation, knowing it is temporary. Robert Marsh says most neighbours have been very supportive and understanding of the family’s situation, knowing it is temporary.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana

Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina