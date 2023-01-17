City council discusses bylaw aimed at reducing single-use plastic items

Now that many restaurants and businesses are already on board with regulations against single-use plastics, Calgary city council is looking at what it can do for the effort.

Back in October, council approved the creation of a single-use plastic bylaw but now that that's done, it is looking at the details that should be included in it.

One of those items will be a minimum fee that businesses should charge for anyone wanting bags for their purchases.

The bylaw proposes 15 cents for paper bags and $1 for reusable ones.

However, those prices would only be locked in place for the first year and would see an increase to 25 cents for paper bags and $2 per reusable bag in the second year.

According to the city's strategy, 87 per cent of Calgarians are already on board with bringing their own shopping bags to the grocery store for most trips.

The law will also include specifics on the bags themselves; ensuring they have a minimum amount of recycled materials.

Discussions on the bylaw come as the federal government is ironing out the details of its own plan to cut down on single-use plastics.

Last month, Ottawa banned the manufacture and import of certain types of products like bags, cutlery and food service ware.

Next year, the sale of those products will be banned.

Advocates for the movement say the legislation is working toward a change in thinking more than anything else.

"It's not just about the single-use plastic, it's about more items, more plastic, it's about the consumerism itself," said Wasan Jema with Plastic Free YYC.

"We want to start to change the habit even with very simple, small items like single-use plastics."

Calgary's bylaw is set to come into effect in 2024.