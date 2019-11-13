

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – A city committee is recommending amendments to Calgary's smoking and vaping bylaws that would eliminate the use of shisha pipes in restaurants.

The Committee on Community and Protective Services will deliver its report to council on Wednesday that includes a recommendation to classify shisha — the smoking of flavoured tobacco through water pipes — under the same rules that govern the smoking of cigarettes. The change would make it illegal to use the water pipes in restaurants.

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas says the prospect of council restricting shisha has him uncomfortable.

"There's a lot of things that aren't good for you but, at the end of the day, government can't dictate how people live their lives," said Farkas. "You have to educate. I'm pretty Libertarian. As long as you're living your life, you can take any risk you like."

The proposed bylaw changes would need to pass three readings at council. If passed, businesses would be given 18 months to adapt to the new rules.