The City of Calgary is set to begin its search for a new city manager as Jeff Fielding will be stepping down from the position in the coming months.

“I love this city, I love this province,” said Fielding during Tuesday’s announcement. “It was a dream come true. It was the best job I ever had. I’ve worked with the best people across the organization.”

“Circumstances have changed for my family that require that I return back to Ontario."

Fielding will be leaving the City of Calgary in March and has accepted an undisclosed position with the City of Toronto. "I was very fortunate to find a meaningful job with the City of Toronto.”

“Jeff has provided incredible leadership to the organization through challenging times,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “I am personally very sad to see Jeff go, and wish him the best in the new role.”

Nenshi says the search for Fielding’s successor will be conducted locally and internationally to secure the best possible candidate. It’s expected the process will take months and will likely require the naming of an acting city manager following Fielding’s departure.