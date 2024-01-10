City of Calgary reminds residents to bundle up against the cold

More snow is expected for Calgary throughout Wednesday, but city officials say the plunge in temperatures is a much bigger problem for residents.

In an update about how crews are managing the latest snowfall, the city said that trucks are out clearing lanes on major routes and pulling down material to help with traction.

"Watch for trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections.

"Calgarians are reminded to adjust to winter conditions and be prepared before they head out on their journey."

While there is no extreme cold warning in place for the city so far, city officials are also reminding everyone to bundle up against the cold weather taking hold in Calgary.

"Wear loose-fitting layers, which trap heat and allow you to adjust clothing for different conditions. Ensure you are wearing appropriate footwear that provides warmth, traction, and support."

In addition, taking proper precautions and planning ahead can also help greatly, city officials said.

"Motorists are reminded to monitor changing weather conditions – snow covered roads, ice and visibility can be a factor in your commute. Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather," the city said in its statement.

"Walking and wheeling users are encouraged to plan ahead. Know your route and expect there could be unexpected delays. With snowfall forecasted, this can create other challenges during your commute – so ensure you are properly dressed before starting your journey."

Transit users are also encouraged to consult Calgary Transit's winter travel guide for tips on how to make their trip a lot easier in the cold.

OTHER CANADIAN CITIES HIT HARD

While Calgary hasn't had the worst of the weather system yet, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued alerts for many other Canadian cities for extreme cold and snowfall.

As of Wednesday morning, three weather alerts were in place for Nova Scotia – a special weather statement for winds and waves on the coast, a rainfall warning for an expected 40 millimetres of rainfall and a wind warning for 100 km/h gusts in some areas.

Some of those warnings are also in place for New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate heavily in Quebec, which could see as much as 40 centimetres by the time it's over.

Weather warnings have been lifted for the majority of Ontario residents, but some living in the northern regions could still be in trouble, ECCC said.

Extreme cold warnings have extended into Saskatchewan on Wednesday and parts of Manitoba are also included in those.

ECCC says there is an arctic outflow warning on the West Coast, which means wind chills of -20 to -30 in some spots and as much as -50 in others.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)