City of Lethbridge addressing water shortage concerns

LETHBRIDGE -

Despite recent snowfall, it's been a dryer, warmer winter than usual for southern Alberta and that's seriously impacting the amount of water in the region's reservoirs.

The Oldman Reservoir is typically 60 per cent full this time of year but right now, it's only about a quarter full.

The Waterton and St Mary's reservoirs are also seeing historic lows.

"The City of Lethbridge has been working with the province over the last three months in terms of drought conditions and the levels in the differing areas and reservoirs that we use to feed the city," said Joel Sanchez, director of infrastructure services for the City of Lethbridge.

Last summer, the city instituted a voluntary water restriction that reduced water usage by up to 20 per cent.

But this year, mandatory restrictions may be on the table.

"The restrictions could be limiting the use of water on the residential side, imposing bans or dedicated days to do this. Those are extreme conditions. We have never done this to that extent," Sanchez said.

City council says it's heard from many residents concerned about potential water shortages.

More details on the water situation will be made available during the Jan. 23 city council meeting and Feb. 1 assets and infrastructure standing policy committee meeting.

"We're hearing concerns from the public. Myself, and I'm sure all members of council, have been hearing the same concerns about what is the reality. So what are the water levels? Will there be rationing in the spring?" Coun. Belinda Crowson said.

Recent snowfall, particularly in the mountains, will help refill reservoirs come spring but experts say much more is needed.

"Because we are already in such a moisture deficit in the soils, this little bit of precipitation is really not enough. We need feet and feet and feet of snow and/or lots of rain to resupply our soil water stores," said Stefan Kienzle, a professor of geography and environment at the University of Lethbridge.

The city is asking residents and businesses to consider reducing their water usage to help conserve the supply.

Lethbridge also provides water for Coaldale, Coalhurst, Picture Butte, Monarch, Diamond City, Shaughnessy and Turin.