LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Owners of a new wine restaurant in Lethbridge dreamed about opening a spot in the heart of the city before the pandemic hit. “We were at a wine tasting event in Lethbridge” said co-owner David Low “and after we were wondering where to go for a good glass of wine that’s local, not a chain. From there, the idea kind of snowballed.”

When COVID-19 shut down non-essential services in the city, they - along with everyone considering opening a new business - were forced to push back their opening date.

What helped the duo is that they didn’t take too big a financial hit, thanks to a landlord who held off from collecting rent as well as the fact that they hadn’t hired any staff.

When they finally opened Steel and Vines Wine Bistro July 23 they were thrilled with the response.

"We were a little unsure of how Lethbridge would be and getting out but the response has been fantastic," said Low. "The local community has supported us really well.”

Pretty solid

Other Lethbridge business owners report that business has been pretty solid.

“I just trusted my gut and went for it and so far the local plant community has been awesome.” said Hannah Lee, owner of The Sill and Soil, who is seeing the same support.

As the pandemic hit, many people rushed to buy toilet paper, pasta and canned good. Others, turned to buying plants. After selling them online, and at markets, for several years Lee was able to move into a downtown storefront location.

“This was a next huge step I didn’t see happening so soon. I don’t want to say COVID was a blessing in disguise,” added Lee “but it was for me, from a business standpoint.”

Not comfortable

But not everyone is comfortable venturing out for more than the essentials these days. Robin Inves is getting ready to launch her online charcuterie company later this month. Ives designs and delivers graze boxes and boards.

“I’m not comfortable going out for supper, or out with friends," Inves said, "so I found and thought it would be a great opportunity and idea for people to still get together and have a social gathering.”

Since the pandemic hit in March the city has issued 366 business licenses that’s only down eight from the same period last year. Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said it’s great to see people have the optimism to apply for business licenses but adds “make no mistake there are many businesses that are still struggling.”

City council will be discussing ways to help local business dealing with fallout from COVID-19 later this month. Council’s economc recovery committee has created several incentives.

Lee is grateful for the support, so far, and hopes businesses gets even better with age. “We need to get more people downtown," Lee said. "We have some fantastic local businesses that would benefit from having more people here.”