    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 20 - 22)

    Beakerhead 2024 runs from Sept. 20 to 22. (Facebook/Beakerhead) Beakerhead 2024 runs from Sept. 20 to 22. (Facebook/Beakerhead)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Beakerhead Festival

    • What: Beakerhead's annual festival returns with two evening events and three daytime experiences. The annual festival, launched in 2013, is a celebration of art, science and engineering.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Beaker Days runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Beaker Nights runs from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
    • Where: Telus Spark Science Centre, 220 Saint George's Dr. N.E.
    • Cost: Beaker Nights tickets are $36 for general admission, $32 for Telus Spark members and free for children under three. Beaker Days events are free for Telus Spark members and included with general admission for those without (adults: $33, seniors: $30, children: $24, students: $28 and infants: free).
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Calgary International Film Festival

    • What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, featuring screenings of The Thicket, filmed in and around Calgary, and documentary The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.
    • When: Sept. 19 to 29, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

    Sam Hunt: Locked Up tour

    • What: American Country musician Sam Hunt brings his Locked Up tour to Calgary for a performance at the Saddledome.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fahr Oktoberfest

    • What: Raise your steins and celebrate Fahr Oktoberfest 2024 at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, complete with traditional German food, beer from polka bands and beer from Fahr Brewery, based in Diamond Valley, Alta. 
    • When: Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, 3777 Grey Eagle Dr.
    • Cost: $35 or VIP for $70.

    Come From Away

    • What: Broadway Across Canada presents Come From Away, based on true events, which tells the story of thousands of travellers stranded in Gander, N.L. following 9/11.
    • When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary. 

    Stampeders vs. Roughriders

    • What:The Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium.
    • When:Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. 
    • Where:McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

    Beetlejuice

    • What: Watch Beetlejuice at the Burnswest Theatre at The Confluence.
    • When: Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Wally Wonka and the Vanilla Factory, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    More Greased

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents More Greased. The plot focuses on Sandy and Danny, who have since graduated.
    • When: Until Oct. 19, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

