Clock may have turned but Stamps' Paredes keeps on kicking

Calgary Stampeders place-kicker Rene Paredes celebrated a big birthday on Wednesday.

At the team meeting, head coach Dave Dickenson says he may have accidentally-on-purpose gotten the age wrong.

"We also have to celebrate Rene's 40th birthday," Dickenson told the team.

"He was quick to tell me he's not 40," Dickenson said later.

Took advantage of an opportunity

In fact, Paredes turned 39 on Wednesday.

Even though he's taken another trip around the sun, he continues to split the uprights.

He joined the Stamps in 2011 and has been with them ever since.

This year will be his 13th season in the red and white.

He admits he didn't think he'd still be kicking after all of these years.

"I would've told you, you were crazy," Paredes said after practice.

"I was supposed to be here for a couple of weeks to replace (Rob) Maver, right? ... I took a chance, back in the day and took the opportunity and it worked out.

"Thirteen years later, I'm still here, trying to make the best of it. Trying to have fun and trying to win another Grey Cup."

Mr. Consistent

Throughout his years in the league, Paredes has been one of its most consistent kickers.

His field goal percentage is 87.5.

Mark Kilam, assistant head coach and special teams co-ordinator, says there's a reason Paredes has lasted so long.

"It's his commitment to excellence," Kilam said.

"He knows what he needs to do in the off-season. He knows what it takes. It's always been about the next kick with Rene. He's very present in the moment and doesn't get too high or too low and just shows up each and every day."

Off-season shoulder surgery

Paredes has been healthy throughout his career and has never missed a game.

But this off-season was different.

He had to have shoulder surgery and is easing into things at training camp.

He admits it wasn't easy.

"Yeah, it was a bit tough. You know, shoulders are tough," he said.

"The one I had takes a little bit longer to recover but it's going great right now, so hopefully, I'm ready to go for Week 1."

Age just a number

Paredes' teammates are amazed at how good he's been for all of these years but they're not surprised anymore.

Punter Cody Grace says teammates don't bug him about his age anymore.

"I did, my first couple of years but the older he gets, the more grumpy he gets, so you can't annoy him too much," Grace said with a laugh.

How long will he keep going?

Every year, at the end of the season, Paredes contemplates whether he wants to keep kicking.

He says this year won't be any different and he doesn't know how long he'll keep going.

"I haven't thought ahead," Paredes said.

"I take it one year at a time and that's why I sign one-year contracts. Right now, I'm just focused on training camp."

"You know, get my rhythm and get ready for the season and then see what happens. I'll make the decision later, toward the end of the year."

It's a big weekend for the Stamps.

On Saturday, it's the annual fan fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, it's the red-and-white game.

Gates for that open at 2:30 p.m.