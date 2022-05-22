Cochrane RCMP officer injured after vehicle drives away from Checkstop

A Cochrane man is facing charges after RCMP say a driver accelerated away from a Checkstop in the community northwest of Calgary on Friday.

Officers were conducting the operation on Glenbow Drive, in Cochrane, just before midnight when a vehicle pulled up.

Officers began talking to the driver when he suddenly accelerated, striking an officer.

"A second officer had to jump out of the way to avoid also being struck," police said in a release.

The vehicle was seen entering the Sunset neighbourhood and officers from Cochrane and Stoney Nakoda RCMP began searching the area.

"Within minutes the driver was located and arrested. The officer went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released," police said.

William Richard Kinning, 39, is charged with:

Failing to stop while pursued by police;

Operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner causing bodily harm;

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon;

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and;

Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg.

He was released after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Anyone with dash cam footage from between May 20 at 11:45 p.m. and May 21 at 12:10 a.m. in the area from Glenbow Drive, Highway 22 and Highway 1A, to the Sunset neighbourhood, or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.