Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who they say became violent over COVID-19 rules
Police in Cochrane are looking for the public's help to identify a man who punched an employee at a local restaurant after they say he refused to abide by current public health rules.
Officials say a man walked into the Mr. Mikes Steakhouse on Quarry Street in Cochrane at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.
A staff member told him he could only enter if he wore a face mask and police say the suspect then assaulted the worker.
"He punched the employee in the face," police said in a release. "The male victim suffered minor injuries."
RCMP are now searching for the suspect, who left the scene in a black truck with flames painted down the sides. It headed eastbound on Griffin Road away from the restaurant.
The suspect is described as:
- Light skinned;
- 35 to 40 years old;
- Short brown hair with a mustache; and
- Approximately 90.7 kilograms (200 pounds).
Police say he was wearing a North Face hoodie, baseball cap and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
If you have any information in relation to this assault, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. If you have information about this assault and you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police crackdown on 'Freedom Convoy' enters 2nd day; at least 60 vehicles remain
Protesters and police will continue their standoff near Parliament Hill today following a tense day Friday that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Group involved in Ottawa protest asks court to halt federal use of Emergencies Act
A group involved in the anti-government protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa is asking a court to put the brakes on federal use of the Emergencies Act to clamp down on demonstrators.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin earns mass start silver medal at Beijing Olympics
Ivanie Blondin's speed, patience and tenacity made her a double Olympic medallist Saturday in Beijing.
BREAKING | Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front
Top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack during a tour of the front of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
U.S. defence chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
MPs to resume debating Emergencies Act on Saturday after police crack down on protest
Members of Parliament will get back to debating the Emergencies Act on Saturday, a day after the House of Commons cancelled its sitting amid a police crackdown on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Edmonton
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
For the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
YEG Exotic: 600 pop flavours, classic candy, foreign delights at new Edmonton store
He has 7UP Mojito from France; he has Strawberry Kiwi Fanta from Germany; he has Red Bull Extra from Thailand…among hundreds of drink flavours.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s Interior Health to begin rescheduling surgeries after COVID-19 pause
British Columbia's Interior Health authority says it's taking a phased approach to resuming services that were paused last month, including rescheduling postponed surgeries and reopening in-patient services in several communities.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work site
Coastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 5 deaths, declining hospitalizations in final update of the week
B.C.'s Ministry of Health attributed five more deaths to COVID-19 in its final pandemic update of the week on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Vancouver Island
-
'Somebody please help me out': Renter, landlord speak on Greater Victoria housing supply
The results of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's latest report are in, and if you’re looking to rent a unit in the capital region, the results are not in your favour.
-
Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
A Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Watch out for snow squalls: snowy winds up to 70 km/h could dramatically reduce visibility
Montrealers can expect the winter wonderland to intensify Saturday, with conditions favourable for snow squalls in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow resulting in extremely low visibility.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move quickly to push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back
Police are taking a more aggressive stance as they attempt to push back the remaining demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Snow squall warning in effect for Ottawa
A cloudy, snowy day is in store for Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Kitchener
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
-
Leaked data shows Waterloo region donors gave $77K to truck convoy
Leaked data from the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo shows Waterloo region residents donated more than $77,000 to the trucker convoy fundraising efforts.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure
The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move quickly to push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back
Police are taking a more aggressive stance as they attempt to push back the remaining demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police crackdown on 'Freedom Convoy' enters 2nd day; at least 60 vehicles remain
Protesters and police will continue their standoff near Parliament Hill today following a tense day Friday that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
Winnipeg
-
Winter fun a 'long-standing tradition' on frozen rivers in Winnipeg
Countless Winnipeggers have laced up their skates and hit the river trail at The Forks – it is a long-standing tradition in a city that has learned to thrive on winter activities all centred on its frozen rivers.
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
Regina
-
Messy Start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan
It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms
The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.