    Cochrane swimmer Isaac Thibodeau gets last-minute invite to compete on world stage in world life saving championships in Australia

    Cochrane swimmer Isaac Thibodeau received a last-minute invite to compete for Team Canada at the World Lifesaving Championships in Australia, but needs to raise $5,000 in a hurry to pay for the trip.
    A 17-year-old swimmer from Cochrane will compete for Team Canada at the Life Saving World Championships (LWC) 2024, in Australia.

    "It's an incredible honour to be called up to represent Canada on such a prestigious platform,” said Isaac Thibodeau.

    Initially selected as an alternate, Thibodeau will join five other teenage boys from across Canada in the competition.

    He hopes to be one of more than 5,000 athletes, from 50 different nations, competing from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8.

    “Competing at the (LWC) has been a dream of mine, and I’m thrilled to showcase my skills and dedication alongside some of the world’s best athletes,” he said.

    The family is excited to leave for Australia on August 17, but they are asking for financial help through a GoFundMe campaign, which will be put towards Isaac’s $5,000 participation cost, and their travel expenses.  

    “We are incredibly proud of Isaac’s achievements and are committed to helping him seize this extraordinary opportunity,” said his father, J.P. Thibodeau, who's an award-winning musical director and the artistic director of Storybook Theatre when he isn't cheering Isaac on.

    “We are deeply grateful for any contribution, big or small, to help Isaac fulfill his dream of competing on the world stage. Your support is an investment in his future as an athlete and means the world to us," JP said.

    So if Isaac's story were a musical, what musical would it be?

    "If this were a musical, maybe a bit of Jack Kelly and the Newsies seizing the day," J.P. said in reply to an email query.

    However, Isaac has a different musical inspiration in mind, he writes: "Billy Elliot -- a story of perseverance, talent and importance of community support!"

    Storybook's next show is Heathers The Musical, which opens Friday Aug. 16.

    To contribute to Isaac's GoFundMe campaign, go here.

