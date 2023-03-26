Cochrane teen Jasmine Adams overcomes leukemia to become powerlifting champion

A Cochrane teen with an inspiring story of overcoming illness is the new Albert powerlifting champion for her weight and age class.

Jasmine Adams was featured in a CTV Inspired Albertan segment in the fall.

More than three years ago, 13-year-old Adams was battling leukemia.

Jasmine Adams overcame leukemia to become a powerlifting champion

She used weight lifting to gain back her strength and started competing, saying the sport completely changed her life.

This weekend she is competing at the Alberta Powerlifting Championships in Lethbridge.