    Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions continue in Calgary

    Families enjoying the Variety spray park. Families enjoying the Variety spray park.
    The City of Calgary says more time is needed to stabilize the water distribution system.

    Calgary's current Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions will remain.

    "We know people are looking forward to being able to use more water outside," said Ryan Kidd, deputy director of water services.

    "We are meeting regularly to discuss when we will be able to move to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions."

    Work to stabilize the water distribution system follows repairs to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main.

    Kidd says it's "a matter of supply and demand."

    "So far, the pipe is handling the increased pressure, but we cannot yet supply enough water to lower outdoor water restrictions more than we have," he said.

    According to the city, 540 million litres of water were used on Monday.

    That's an increase from 507 million litres used on Sunday.

    According to the city, the repaired feeder main is operating "at 55 per cent of its normal capacity."

    "We are confident we can meet the increased demand with the current restrictions in place, and we are continuing to look at ways to safely increase water flow through the feeder main and add to our supply," Kidd said.

    "However, it's important that we continue to limit our outdoor water use right now."

    Information about water restrictions can be found at calgary.ca/restrictions.

    City-operated public outdoor pools, wading pools and spray parks have been exempted from current Stage 3 outdoor water restrictions.

    Information about those can be found at calgaryoutdoorpools.ca and calgary.ca/sprayparks.

    Information about safe spaces for hot summer days can be found at calgary.ca/heat.

