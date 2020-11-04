CALGARY -- Education has looked a lot different for kids in 2020, with more at-home schooling, class changes and cancelled activities during the pandemic, so some families are finding ways to add to their children’s learning with new extracurriculars.

Coding has been a rising trend for years due to the growing importance of technology in the world, but the ability to have fun and learn a new skill at a safe distance has attracted several families to enrol in programs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I came to coding this summer because with the whole COVID thing me and my brother didn’t really have much to do,” said ten year-old Sidney Dell.

He explained their regular basketball and baseball programs and summer camps were cancelled.

“It was great to get them out and socializing with kids in a safe environment,” said Orrin Dell, the boys’ father.

The brothers decided to continue attending Code Ninjas Royal Vista location throughout the school year and have so far been learning JavaScript and Python coding.

“Code Ninjas is really fun because it’s easy to learn with the odd challenge,” said 12-year-old Carter Dell.

Code Ninjas is just one of the organizations in Calgary offering families coding programs. The company started in Canada last year and since March 2020 alone 13 locations are opening in Alberta.

“Directly related to the pandemic I mean we’ve really shortened the timeline. Society’s switching faster and faster to using the technology on a day-to-day basis,” said Zep Molnar, owner of Code Ninjas, Marda Loop.

“It’s a way for the kids to access a consistent curriculum that they can grow and expand with.”

The company’s headquarters said there has been overwhelming demand for the programs at its 76 Canada locations, especially in Alberta, since COVID-19 has forced many parents to look into supplementary learning opportunities for their kids.

Carter said coding would normally have been offered in his school.

“We’d have options this year if there wasn’t COVID,” he said.

Sidney said he is glad they have the option through their Code Ninjas program.

“We don’t really do much computer work in school anymore which is why I like coming here.”

Spacing, masks and washable keyboard covers are some of the safety measures in place. Online programs are also offered for anyone who wants to lean from home. Special programming is also offered to specifically appeal to girls, which make up a smaller portion of the attendees.