CALGARY -- Southern Alberta woke up to a whole lot of snow Tuesday morning. The foothills saw the greatest amounts with as much as 70 centimetres reported in Kananaskis Village. The snow finally eases Tuesday afternoon as wind speeds diminish as well.

Behind this, clouds clear in the evening and temperatures drop to the minus mid-teens overnight.

This cool down is short-lived however as temperatures rebound back to seasonal mid-week.

An upper ridge moves in and spreads warmth across the province by Christmas Eve.

Although temperatures are expected to be significantly warmer than normal and will melt some of the snowfall, it’s unlikely to melt all of it – leading into an icy, but white Christmas.

Here’s the five-day:

Tuesday:

Cloudy, light snow tapers off late in the day

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: Clearing, -14 C

Wednesday:

Periods of sun and cloud, winds 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Daytime high: 0 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, -2 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Overnight: Mostly clear, -3 C

Friday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -8 C

Saturday:

Cloudy, light snow begins in the morning

Daytime high: -4 C

Overnight: Scattered flurries, cloudy, -9 C