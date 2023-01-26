Colder weather around the corner for Calgary after a warm Thursday

Viewer Marni captured this shot of three deer in Carburn Park in southeast Calgary. Viewer Marni captured this shot of three deer in Carburn Park in southeast Calgary.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina