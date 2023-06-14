Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courts

A Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.

Due to a project set to start this fall, the volleyball courts at Pumphouse Park in the southwest are to be eliminated as the city revitalizes the area and upgrades the green space.

"It's worth preserving these courts because, not only my group, but for many groups it's an opportunity to have some fun in the great outdoors in a very relaxed setting," said Mark MacGillivray with the group Calgary Sportsing Meetup.

"In my mind, there's no better way to spend a day than to play a good game of beach volleyball with friends," he said, noting he's helping spearhead an effort to save the courts and is encouraging people to contact the area councillor.

The city plans to change the park to add picnic tables, barbecue areas, fire pits, benches and open field space. In 2020, city council committed to improving public spaces and Pumphouse Park was identified as one of the areas to update.

Public engagement was held in 2021 and again in March of last year.

"They did a public consultation during COVID and outside of the beach volleyball season, so the people that actually use the courts had no chance to provide their input," MacGillivray said.

Construction is supposed to start this fall and wrap up by next summer. The project's budget is set at $3.3 million.

Courtney Walcott, the councillor representing the area, says he's been fielding some questions and concerns about the changes, but points out other beach volleyball courts exist near Millennium Park, not far from Pumphouse Park.

"I think it might be a worthwhile opportunity to let people know the amenities that are within a kilometre of the other one. So it's not actually lost to the community, it's just in a different spot," Walcott said.

"It's not even a conversation of going very far. It's on the same river pathway to get access to it," the councillor added.

But MacGillivray says demand to play the game is higher than the amount of volleyball courts available and the ones near Millennium Park already have long wait times.

"Our city deserves better. Our city deserves more courts and an opportunity for recreation," he said.