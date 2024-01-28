Community of Cochrane rallies around family living with devastating cancer diagnosis

The community of Cochrane is rallying around a family living with a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Lori and Chris Mendoza immigrated to Canada from the Philippines and call Cochrane home, along with their three-year-old and seven-year-old children.

Lori, who is her 30s, has brain cancer.

After four operations, doctors have told her there is nothing more they can do for her.

Chris had to quit his job at Tim Horton’s to stay home and care for Lori and the kids.

Money is being raised to help the Mendozas cover their living expenses.

“We've already had phone calls from businesses and individuals that have said, how can we help?” said campaign organizer Dan Kroffatt. “So our goal is, you know, what, if we can raise enough money to get this family through the next few months paying the food, the rent, the light, the heat, and all the things associated to the cost of living, I think we're gonna make a significant difference.”

There will be a Feb. 17 fundraising event in Cochrane for the Mendoza family

Donations are being accepted through the Filipino Canadian Association of Cochrane.

And on Feb. 17, from noon until 2 p.m., Giga’s Pinoy Carinderia in Cochrane is selling $20 plates of food and donating 100 per cent of the funds to the family.