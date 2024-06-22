Vehicle used in hit-and-run involving cyclist located: Drayton Valley RCMP

Drayton Valley RCMP have located and seized a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run early Friday morning involving a cyclist.

At around 1:10 a.m. Friday, an officer noticed someone lying on the side of the road just south of the city dump.

The man said he had been hit by a car while cycling and the car didn’t stop. The officer called EMS and the victim was transported to hospital.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and haven’t arrested anyone yet.

Anyone with information or dashboard cam footage of the area of 56 Street parallel to Highway 22 between 58 Avenue and Township Road 494, between 11 p.m. and 1:10 a.m. on June 20 to June 21, is asked to contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4456.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.