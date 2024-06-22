Gunfire exchanged between police and suspect on highway east of Carstairs

An investigation is underway after gunfire was exchanged between Alberta RCMP officers and a suspect on a highway near Carstairs late Friday night.

At 11:40 p.m., Alberta RCMP were notified by Calgary police about a suspect who had previously fled and was being followed by HAWCS helicopter.

Calgary police officers, working in collaboration with the Alberta RCMP real time operations centre and RCMP officers from detachments in Airdrie, Didsbury, Olds and Sundre set up a tire deflation device that successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle on the QE II close to Highway 581.

At the following traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police, with no one struck.

Police followed up with verbal contact with the suspect, and the situation de-escalated. The suspect surrendered.

No one was injured.

The incident is now under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

In an update issued shortly after noon, Alberta RCMP advised that the scene is now clear and traffic flow has resumed in both directions.