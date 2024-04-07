CALGARY
Calgary

    • Community parade to celebrate Green Shirt Day gets underway at 10 a.m. in Calgary

    Toby and Bernadine Boulet, shown in a handout photo, have joined the Canadian Transplant Association for the sixth annual Green Shirt Day initiative to support organ donation in honour of their son Logan Boulet and 15 others who died in a bus crash in Saskatchewan in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Toby and Bernadine Boulet, shown in a handout photo, have joined the Canadian Transplant Association for the sixth annual Green Shirt Day initiative to support organ donation in honour of their son Logan Boulet and 15 others who died in a bus crash in Saskatchewan in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
    Share

    A community parade to celebrate Green Shirt Day will be held Sunday morning in Calgary.

    The two kilometre walk kicks off at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 200-286 Memorial Dr N.W. on the north side of the Bow River Pathway Bridge near Prince’s Island Park.

    The event is a partnership between the southern Alberta branch of the The Kidney Foundation of Canada and Green Shirt Day, which was created to celebrate the impact of Logan Boulet, who died in the 2018 bus crash.

    “Wear a green shirt with pride and join us for two kilometre walk forming a community parade to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation,” organizers said on their Facebook page.

    “Everyone touched by or inspired by organ and tissue donation is encouraged to join and bring lots of family and friends.”

    Participants are encouraged to make a sign, bring a hockey stick with a green ribbon tied to it, or decorate themselves.

    “It has been our privilege to work with the Boulet family as powerful and effective community advocates to promote and educate about organ donation and continue to inspire others to step up and take action towards this cause,” saidJoyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan Branches,

    “That is what we all need to do," she added. "Take action and talk about it, because the more people we can get committed to this cause, the more lives are going to be saved. It’s just that simple.”

    To register for the parade, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

      Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

    • Blades take series in five

      The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News