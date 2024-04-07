Community parade to celebrate Green Shirt Day gets underway at 10 a.m. in Calgary

A community parade to celebrate Green Shirt Day will be held Sunday morning in Calgary.

The two kilometre walk kicks off at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 200-286 Memorial Dr N.W. on the north side of the Bow River Pathway Bridge near Prince’s Island Park.

The event is a partnership between the southern Alberta branch of the The Kidney Foundation of Canada and Green Shirt Day, which was created to celebrate the impact of Logan Boulet, who died in the 2018 bus crash.

“Wear a green shirt with pride and join us for two kilometre walk forming a community parade to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation,” organizers said on their Facebook page.

“Everyone touched by or inspired by organ and tissue donation is encouraged to join and bring lots of family and friends.”

Participants are encouraged to make a sign, bring a hockey stick with a green ribbon tied to it, or decorate themselves.

Don't forget to wear your green shirt for @GreenShirtDay! Let's make a difference by spreading awareness about the impact of organ and tissue donation today. Join us in saving lives 💚 Find our action steps here: https://t.co/ezQpW9aJwI pic.twitter.com/ro8WxjaRlD — Kidney Foundation (@kidneycanada) April 7, 2024

“It has been our privilege to work with the Boulet family as powerful and effective community advocates to promote and educate about organ donation and continue to inspire others to step up and take action towards this cause,” saidJoyce Van Deurzen, executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Canada’s Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan Branches,

“That is what we all need to do," she added. "Take action and talk about it, because the more people we can get committed to this cause, the more lives are going to be saved. It’s just that simple.”

To register for the parade, go here.