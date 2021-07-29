CALGARY -- An Alberta company has agreed to pay $270,000 in fines and its president has agreed to pay $30,000 in fines for violations of the province's fire code.

Premium Fire Protection Ltd. will pay $225,000 in fines plus a 20 per cent victim surcharge for 15 counts under the Safety Codes Act and company president Kurt Bertrand has agreed to pay $25,000 in fines plus a 20 per cent victim surcharge for four counts under the Safety Codes Act for violations under the Alberta Fire Code.

"This case underlines the importance of adhering to the Fire Code and ensuring that any work on life safety systems is completed by qualified and certified individuals," said Deputy Chief Ken Uzeloc of the Calgary Fire Department.

"These rules protect Calgarians from risk and potential harm – the choice to ignore them must carry a consequence."

The charges followed an intensive investigation by fire safety codes officers related to the installation of life safety systems by unqualified and uncertified employees.

These systems include fire alarms, sprinkler systems, special suppression systems and fire extinguishers.

Companies and people providing life safety system services are responsible to comply with all requirements of the Alberta Fire Code.

Under the Safety Codes Act, a fine amount for a first offence can be up to $100,000 and up to a maximum of $500,000 for subsequent offences and/or imprisonment.

More information on life safety systems can be found online.