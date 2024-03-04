Connor Zary injured, Flames recall Matt Coronato

With Connor Zary dealing with an injury, the Calgary Flames have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the Wranglers.

The team said Zary is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Coronato, 21, is the Wranglers’ leading scorer and is second among rookies in the AHL with 15 goals and 27 assists in 40 games.

The Flames’ 2021 first-round draft pick has suited up in 15 NHL games this season, recording one goal and two assists.

Calgary is riding a five-game win streak, following a comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saddledome on Saturday night.

They will take on the Seattle Kraken at the Saddledome on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Calgary currently sits seven points out of a playoff spot, with 60 games played.

The Flames are expected to be an active team this week with the NHL trade deadline approaching on Friday.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin sits atop TSN’s Trade Bait Board, as the player they believe is most likely to be moved before the deadline. Goalie Jacob Markstrom is also on the list, at ninth.

The trade deadline is set for March 8, at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET).