Controlled fires underway near Canmore, no need to report smoke

Visible smoke is expected throughout the Bow Valley corridor in the coming weeks, but Canmore town officials say the fires are planned and there's no need for concern.

Proactive, controlled fires are burning near Canmore as part of the town's FireSmart wildfire hazard reduction plan and the effort will continue through the end of April.

Crews are focusing on the Three Sisters Drive area this week with plans to move to the Peaks of Grassi on March 28.

The FireSmart plan includes the thinning of understory and pruning of evergreen trees as well as the removal of dead standing trees and downed logs. Crews are disposing of the debris by chipping, hauling or burning.

Town officials say there is no need to report the smoke.

For additional details on the effort, visit the Town of Canmore – FireSmart Actions in Canmore.

Canmore FireSmart map March 2020. (Town of Canmore)