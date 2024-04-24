Cool's coming back to Calgary but we'll rebound by the weekend

Thursday will be nice, for the most part.

Expect sun in the morning.

A cold front will roll through, so this will cause clouds to increase in the afternoon.

The winds will shift to be out of the northwest and gust up to 40 km/hr later in the day.

There is also a chance of a few short-lived, isolated showers.

West of Calgary (Cochrane to Banff) on Thursday night through Friday morning, it will be mainly wet snow and these areas could pick up a couple of centimetres.

The cold front that will move through will usher in a cooler air mass.

We will struggle to get into the double digits on Friday in YYC.

This will make it noticeably cooler than the past couple of days.

We will rebound quickly -- back into the teens for the weekend!