CALGARY -- Spring may have just started but a quick blast of wintry weather starts off the new week.

A low pressure system moves across Alberta on Sunday night, bringing a chance of snow to the mountain parks and northern sections of the province.

By Monday afternoon, a chance of rain or snow over west central regions spreads further south.

This could bring some flurries to Calgary, but the snow mostly remains over the foothills, and southeast towards Lethbridge.

Snowfall totals in some parts of southern Alberta may exceed 5 cm by Tuesday morning.

Lesser amounts are forecasted for Calgary and central regions.

A second system mid-week could spread more rain or snow across southern Alberta Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Partly cloudy

Overnight: -3°C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of late afternoon flurries

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Chance of flurries ends, mostly cloudy, -5°C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud

Daytime high: 7°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -2°C

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon rain or snow

Daytime high: 7°C

Overnight: Chance of rain transitions to snow, -5°C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of morning flurries

Daytime high: 1°C

Overnight: A few clouds, -5°C

Friday: