Copper wire theft suspect evades RCMP by running into southern Alberta woods
Warrants have been issued for a Nanton man after his alleged accomplice was arrested in the woods in connection with a break-in and copper wire theft along Highway 22.
RCMP officers from Nanton and Claresholm responded to reports of a break-and-enter at a large compressor station near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 520 early Wednesday morning.
Two suspects were spotted running from the station toward the forested area and additional RCMP resources, including police dog services, were deployed.
A 40-year-old man surrendered to police within minutes, but the second suspect evaded capture.
Officers found "significant amounts of copper wire" as well as other stolen equipment inside a suspect vehicle that was parked nearby.
RCMP have identified the second suspect as 28-year-old Dallan Moser of Nanton and warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges of:
- Mischief over $5,000;
- Break-and-enter and commit theft; and,
- Possession of stolen property
It's believed Moser may have hitched a ride from a passing motorist near the crime scene.
Shane Lewis, the elder suspect, has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled June 8 appearance in Fort Macleod provincial court where he'll face mischief, break-and-enter and possession of stolen property charges.
RCMP officials credit the proactive approach of the site's management for the positive outcome of the investigation.
"Anti-theft precautions, such as on-site surveillance cameras and close monitoring of the site by staff, were key to the apprehension of one suspect, the identification of another, and the quick recovery of all stolen property," said Sgt. Robert Harms of the Claresholm RCMP in a statement.
Anyone who has information regarding Moser's whereabouts is asked to contact local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
