Cougars' season on the line Sunday afternoon after 1-0 loss to Pandas

The Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team will play a do-or-die game Sunday after losing a 1-0 squeaker to the University of Alberta Pandas Saturday afternoon.

The Pandas' victory knotted the series at a game apiece after the Cougars won the series opener 2-0 Friday night.

Game 3 puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Clare Drake Arena in Edmonton. The winner advances to the Conference West finals and the nationals.